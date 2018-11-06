Have you noticed your baby’s eyes change colour in their first few months of life? This is something Giovanna Fletcher has been pondering with her three-month-old son Max, who currently dons a pair of baby blues.

The mum-of-three, married to musician Tom Fletcher, asked fellow parents if this has happened to their kids, given that her now four-year-old son Buzz’s eyes did change colour when he was a baby.

“Me and Tom both have brown eyes,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Buzz’s were emerald green until they changed to a bright brown at five months, Buddy’s were super dark brown from the moment he was born. Max has blue eyes. I imagine they’ll turn brown at some point, but who knows?!”

The colour-changing phenomenon happens to some babies, not all, and is dependent on the amount of melanin in the iris. Melanin is the pigment responsible for giving human skin, hair and eyes their colour.