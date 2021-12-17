Do Lateral Flow Covid Tests Pick Up Omicron?

Emma Farrer via Getty Images

As of Friday, Omicron cases have risen to 11,708, which means it’s very quickly spreading around the country.

That might mean you’ve been in close quarters with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The first port of call if you’ve been exposed to someone who has Covid is to test with lateral flows tests (LFTs) every day for a week. If you’re socialising before Christmas and want to keep yourself and others safe, you may also be testing with lateral flows before meeting anyone, as per government advice.

Lateral flow tests are designed to be taken if you don’t have any symptoms of coronavirus. As soon as you start showing any symptoms, you need to book a PCR test to get official results, all the while isolating.

But, if you don’t have symptoms, could you still have asymptomatic Covid while carrying the Omicron variant? And can you trust lateral flow tests to pick up the Omicron or even Delta variant of Covid before you know you have it?

Do lateral flows detect Omicron?

The good news is, yes, the UK Health Security Agency has tested the lateral flow equipment and found that it does pick up Omicron as well as it picked up other Covid variants such as Delta.

We spoke to Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia, who says that, broadly, we can trust LFTs.

“Preliminary data assess these devices as effective at detecting Omicron and Delta,” he explains. “We haven’t seen the data so not sure for certain how strong this conclusion is. But in general LFTs are thought to be pretty good at detecting positives in symptomatic people with higher viral loads.

However, there is a catch. “For people, with low viral loads the sensitivity is not so good,” he adds. The advice is therefore as follows. “If you have symptoms (whether classic or more cold-like symptoms) and test positive – ie. likely to have Covid infection – get a PCR and self-isolate,” says Professor Hunter.

“If you have symptoms and test negative – repeat the test a few hours later.

If you still test negative with LFT, either you don’t have Covid or you do and you have a low viral load in either case you are not much of a risk to others. If symptoms persist, check again in a day or two.”

How quickly will an infection show on a lateral flow?

If you’re at a busy event and want to test whether you’ve picked up a viral load the next day before meeting or socialising with anyone else, it may be too soon for a lateral flow to pick up whether you’re positive.

This is because rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests and require a higher viral load to record a positive result.