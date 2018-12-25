'Do You Believe In Santa?' Donald Trump Grills Boy, 7

SIPA USA/PA Images 'Do you believe in Santa?'

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have taken calls from children anxious to find out Santa’s whereabouts on his gift-giving journey.

In one conversation, Trump asked a seven-year-old named Coleman, “Are you still a believer in Santa?” He listened for a moment before adding, “Because at seven, it’s marginal, right?”

Trump listened again and chuckled before saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”

Trump told a caller that Santa was in the Sahara. Several minutes later, she reported that Santa was far away in Morocco but would be at the caller’s home on Christmas morning.