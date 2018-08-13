Doctor Struck Off Over Death Of Boy, 6, Wins Court Of Appeal Challenge

PA Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter after the death of six-year-old Jack Adcock

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba’s name will be restored to the medical register

Her current suspension will be reviewed by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal

A doctor who was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter after the death of a six-year-old boy has won her challenge over the decision to strike her off.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba, a junior doctor in paediatrics, was found responsible for the death of Jack Adcock, who went into septic shock while in her care in 2011 at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

But in a court of appeal ruling, three judges quashed the high court decision to strike her off the medical register, and restored the lesser sanction of a one-year suspension.

Announcing the ruling, Sir Terence Etherton, said: “The members of the court express their deep sympathy with Jack’s parents, who attended the hearing in person, as well as respect for the dignified and resolute way in which they have coped with a terrible loss in traumatic circumstances.”

The General Medical Council (GMC) had previously argued that a suspension was “not sufficient” to protect the public or maintain public confidence in the medical profession.

Jack, from Glen Parva, Leicestershire – who had Down’s Syndrome and a heart condition – died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 after he developed sepsis.