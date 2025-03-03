Iconic UK TV Presenter Reveals Doctor Who Casting: 'I've Been Keeping It Secret For Over A Year'

There are a LOT of familiar faces in the new trailer. BBC Studios

After what has felt like a lifetime of waiting, we’ve finally been given the trailer for Doctor Who Season Fifteen.

The second Ncuti Gatwa-led season will see the Doctor “explore new worlds, meet new allies and face deadly forces from beyond this universe” – and features a whole host of familiar faces.

The new trailer features a glimpse at the US Traitors host Alan Cumming voicing the villainous cartoon character, Mr Ring-a-Ding as well as sneak peaks of and additional guest stars.

Adventuring with new assistant Belinda (Varada Sethu) and last season’s Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), cameos include Anita Dobson (who plays the mysterious Mrs Flood), Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Christopher Chung, Evelyn Miller, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Dray and Jonah Hauer-King.

But the biggest and best reveal of all? Rylan Clark, who will play himself as the co-host of the Interstellar Song Contest.

In a statement released by the BBC, the much-loved presenter said: “As a massive Whovian, getting the call to be in Doctor Who was a call I’ve always dreamed of getting.

“The episode is all my favourite things about the show with an added song contest set in space. It really is a dream come true. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It really is going to be out of this world.”

Genuinely never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be able to say I was part of the Whoniverse. A full on dream come true. Hope you enjoy x ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ma3VLsQfmu — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 2, 2025

The former X Factor star also shared a video to his Instagram story, revealing that he’s been keeping his appearance in the sci-fi show “a secret for over a year”.

“I am a massive, massive Whovian. I love Doctor Who. I’ve loved it for years,” Rylan told his followers.

“And when I got that call I was so overwhelmed and I’m not gonna lie, I did have a little tear. Maybe a few more tears. It was the best experience of my life.”

