I Asked Doctors What They Do (And Absolutely Avoid Doing) When They've Got A Stomach Bug

Shane on Unsplash Norovirus is still doing the rounds. Doctors share their tips and tricks for dealing with it.

Norovirus is showing no signs of slowing as it continues to take out households across the UK with those characteristic (yet wildly unpleasant) symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The number of NHS hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus is nearly 150% higher than last year, new figures reveal, while visits to the NHS’ norovirus webpage have surged by 40% in the last week.

Advertisement

If you’re currently down with the virus, you’re not alone. We asked Dr Lawrence Cunningham, of the UK Care Guide, and Dr Deborah Lee, of Dr Fox Online Pharmacy, what they tend to do when they’re off with a stomach bug.

Here are their tips...

1. Drink loads

For Dr Cunningham, the priority when dealing with a stomach bug is to stay well-hydrated. His go-tos are: water, clear broth or herbal teas which can help replace lost fluids.

If you’ve been vomiting a lot, Dr Lee recommends taking small sips of water as often as needed. Small sips are best, as opposed to a big glug, as it helps reduce the risk of overloading your stomach and prevents further nausea.

Advertisement

“The important thing is to look out for signs of dehydration: a dry mouth, lips and tongue; headache; rapid heart rate; low blood pressure; feeling dizzy; not passing much urine; and dark concentrated urine,” says Dr Lee.

2. Avoid certain foods

If you’re being sick or having very watery poos, you’re going to want to alter your diet accordingly.

“Certain foods should be avoided during recovery, particularly dairy, caffeine, alcohol, and greasy or highly processed foods, as these can irritate the stomach,” says Dr Cunningham.

Advertisement

Dr Lee agrees with his comments, adding she would also avoid the following foods if she had diarrhoea:

High-fibre foods such as wholemeal bread, rice, cereals or pasta

Any foods that contain wholemeal flour

Fruit juice as the high sugar content can make diarrhoea worse

Nuts and dried fruits as they are also high in fibre, and dried fruits contain a lot of sugar

Raw vegetables and fruit which can harbour unwanted bacteria

Beans, lentils and other pulses which are high fibre

Cauliflower, cabbage and onions as these increase intestinal gas

Spicy foods like chilli and curry as these can irritate the gut

Boiled sweets

Chewing gum.

“When ready to eat, I say that is always best to start with bland and boring foods such as plain toast, crackers, rice or plain boiled potatoes, as these are easier to digest,” says Dr Cunningham.

Advertisement

Dr Lee’s go-to ingredients for recovery are similar: dry crackers, scrambled egg or banana.

“We would avoid high-fat or high-sugar foods until things had got back to normal,” she adds.

“In general, there is no need for electrolyte sachets such as Dioralyte. But if the episode lasted more than 48 hours, I would probably get some.”

3. Rest up

If you have vomiting or diarrhoea, it’s best to stay home for 48 hours after your last runny poo or bout of vomiting. This is mainly to stop it from spreading to other people, but it’s also important to just spend some time to rest.

“Rest is also an important part of recovery, allowing the body time to fight off the infection,” says Dr Cunningham.

Advertisement