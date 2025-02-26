Doctors Reveal The Unexpected Cough Remedy That Kicks In ASAP

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A lot of us have a cough now, right?

Maybe you were sick a couple of weeks ago and are better, but the coughing just won’t go away. You may be popping cough drops like it’s your job, or maybe you’ve just accepted that the symptom is your way of life for now. Maybe you’re googling at-home treatments in the middle of the night, ready to try just about anything.

There’s an option you probably haven’t tried or wouldn’t think to: marshmallows. (Well, sort of.) Ahead, doctors give more details about a helpful ingredient, what it does and other surprising options that may do the trick.

How A Marshmallow Product Can Ease A Cough

Here’s the deal. A store-bought marshmallow won’t fit the bill, unfortunately, because it’s not made with the key ingredient for relieving a cough: marshmallow root extract, or Althaea officinalis, an herb used as medicine for over 2,000 years.

“The natural marshmallow root or plant has been shown to decrease throat irritation and coughing,” explained Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, a family medicine physician, nationally recognised health equity advocate and TED Talk speaker. “The soothing effect comes from the plant’s natural coating, called mucilaginous, which is a sticky gelatine substance that might help reduce a cough.”

Multiple studies back this up: For example, surveys published in Complementary Medicine Research in 2018 justified marshmallow root extract for the symptomatic treatment of a dry cough. And a 2020 review in the same publication said it could help with a cough, sore throat and other respiratory ailments.

Additionally, a 2021 study in a German journal found that adding honey to the marshmallow root extract helped prolong the extract’s coating on the throat. Last but not least, a 2013 article in the Pakistan Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences supported lozenges as a delivery form for marshmallow root extract when treating irritated oropharyngeal mucosa (a type of inflammation) and the dry cough associated with it.

You can consume the root in various ways: drinking several cups of the tea, drinking a glass of water with 30 to 40 drops of the tincture or swallowing capsules that contain the equivalent of 6 grams of the powdered root, in divided doses. You can typically buy these products (and more versions) at local grocery stores or retailers like Amazon or Walmart.

But don’t just run out and buy it right this second; while Mount Sinai medical system states the root is generally safe to take, you should make sure you talk to a doctor before using it (or any other medication or supplement) since interactions can occur.

ti-ja via Getty Images

What Else To Know Before Trying Marshmallow Root Extract

So is it time to throw away the cough syrup? Not quite, doctors say. Marshmallow root extract is best when a cough or sore throat is minor and not accompanied by other major symptoms.

One of the great benefits of the product is that kicks in and reduces irritation fairly quickly. Curry-Winchell pointed to the 2018 study, which found most participants felt the results in roughly 10 minutes. So, it may be a great option before you head into a class or meeting, hoping to keep coughing to a minimum.

However, the effect doesn’t last super long. Dr. Michael Chichak, the medical director at MEDvidi and a general practitioner with 13 years of experience, estimated around 10 to 20 minutes, though it can vary. If you need to suppress your cough for longer, he said, your best option is consuming it as a lozenge or tea.

And don’t ignore your cough if it continues. “As more complex medical problems arise, more thorough treatment options become necessary, particularly when more severe coughing is present,” Chichak said.

See a doctor about a cough if it lasts longer than three weeks, you’re losing weight for no reason, you have a weakened immune system or you’re also experiencing chest pain.

Other Foods And Drinks That Can Help A Cough

The following may also ease this symptom, according to Curry-Winchell and Chichak:

Honey (It coats the throat and fights germs.)

Pineapple juice (It has bromelain, which lessens mucus production.)

Warm salt water (Gargling it can reduce throat inflammation.)

Liquorice root tea (It’s anti-inflammatory.)

Warm water with honey or bone broth (It contains natural ingredients that can soothe your throat and calm your cough.)