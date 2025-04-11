'Gentle Parenting Turned My Kid Into An A**hole. Am I Doing It Wrong?'

Zahra Amiri via Unsplash

It’s a blunt opening: “Gentle parenting turned my child into an a-hole,” Redditor u/pb_and_s shared to r/Parenting.

They knew before having their now five-year-old that they wanted to be a gentle parent and “diligently researched the most up-to-date theories and strategies around discipline and emotional development”.

They’re not alone. The relatively new method, which shifts parental discipline from an authoritarian kind to a more democratic one, is popular among younger parents (and has prompted a generational divide between some parents and their own mums and dads).

But the poster said their child’s behaviour spun out of control under the approach, with them “getting more and more bratty”.

It’s only after they started enforcing their boundaries more strictly that they’ve seen a change in the behaviour, leading the poster to comment: “Despite feeling like a witch with a b, I’m starting to think that gentle parenting is a crock of shit and I should have been more authoritarian from the start.”

So, we asked experts whether gentle parenting stands up – and whether, like the comments below the post suggested, the Redditor may have misunderstood what the parenting style really means.

Don’t mistake ‘gentle parenting’ for blanket permissiveness

“Gentle parenting is often mistaken for indulgence – an approach where children are left to make the rules and parents are too soft to say no,” Michele Davison, owner and manager of Angels on The Park nursery, told us.

But when done correctly, she said the parenting style can be “a deeply respectful, attuned way of relating to children that centres emotional connection, empathy, and understanding” – all while still holding firm and consistent boundaries.

Clinical psychologist Dr Elina Telford, who specialises in working with children and owns The Bluebell Clinic, agrees.

While gentle parenting differs from an authoritarian approach, she explained, it also differs from a permissive approach.

The latter can “involve avoiding conflict and allowing an undesirable, and even unsafe behaviour, to continue, often because the parent is too fearful or anxious about upsetting their child”, she said.

“Essentially, if you are being pure to the gentle parenting approach, you are taking a leadership stance to your parenting style rather than an authoritarian or indeed permissive approach, as the word ‘gentle’ might suggest.”

The point, both experts agree, is to enforce the limits we know children need in a way that doesn’t completely dismiss your child’s feelings.

“It asks the adult to be the most regulated person in the room,” Davidson put it.

“To see the child’s behaviour not as defiance, but as communication. To pause long enough to ask: what is the need underneath this behaviour?”

That’s all well and good, but what am I meant to do when my kid’s misbehaving?

Staying regulated when your child is testing your nerves is a significant challenge, Davidson explained, but she feels it’s a worthwhile one.

It doesn’t mean there are no consequences, or that behaviour is excused, however.

“It means the adult holds the limit while also holding the child in their care,” she said. “Boundaries are still set, but they’re set with empathy and without punishment.

“This might look like removing a toy that’s being thrown or insisting on leaving the park when it’s time – not with anger or lectures, but with calm resolve. The boundary stays intact, and so does the relationship.”

Dr Telford said that sticking to your boundaries while also validating and keeping room for your child’s feelings can make them better at choosing the right behaviour off their own back, giving them a sense of ownership over their actions that might be missing under a more authoritarian parenting style.

This teaches them that limits are a normal part of life, and “that their feelings are welcome, but that feelings don’t give them a pass on hurting others or breaking rules,” Davidson continued.