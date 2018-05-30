How Dog Dates Are Helping Lonely Pensioners Find Happiness

When Doreen Barratt wakes up in her flat each day, she is overwhelmed by a feeling of loneliness. “I wake up in the morning and I think, ’Oh no another day,” she tells HuffPost UK. “I truly do. It’s horrible.” Doreen has become increasingly lonely in the 12 years she has lived alone. She says previous residents who were her age have since moved out and younger people have now moved in. Yet despite everybody being “nice”, Doreen doesn’t have much contact with them as they work during the day. “I hate coming home to an empty house and living alone,” says Doreen, who is in her eighties. “I have such an active mind and body that, for me, I can’t stand not doing anything and that’s when the loneliness is worse.” Thankfully a new scheme is helping people like Doreen feel less isolated by pairing them with local dogs and their owners.

Supplied Doreen (left) with Sarah (right) and her dog Lottie.

Following the success of a pilot initiative earlier this year in Melton Mowbray, Pedigree is rolling out its ’Dog Dates’ scheme nationally, so more elderly people can benefit from being paired with local dogs. Think BorrowMyDoggy, but for pensioners. The idea is they walk the dogs, sometimes with the owners, and then get to meet new people while out and about. Loneliness is something that affects all areas of society, however it’s particularly prevalent among older adults. According to the Campaign to End Loneliness, 1.2 million older people are chronically lonely in the UK. Doreen has been walking Sarah York’s dog, an adorable cockapoo called Lottie, as part of the scheme. “I heard about Dog Dates from a friend and it sounded perfect - I wanted to get involved because I wanted to meet new people and I absolutely love dogs,” she says. “I didn’t have a second thought about taking part.”