'Zero Evidence' Dog Meat Is Eaten In Britain, Say Campaigners, As No.10 Considers Ban

A leading animal rights charity has questioned the effectiveness of a ban on dog meat in the UK, saying there is “absolutely zero evidence” it is eaten in Britain.

On Monday a group of MPs called for a ban on the practice, saying most people are “astounded” it is not already forbidden. While UK law states that you cannot buy or sell dog meat, it is still legal to humanely kill a dog you own and eat the meat.

Scottish MP Lisa Cameron, who is chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on dog welfare, said she had been “inundated” with calls for a ban. “Some animal welfare charities have raised concerns that the lack of a ban is the rationale provided by those who would engage in this sick practice,” she said.

“The UK is a country of dog lovers and the public want the strongest possible legislation to prevent animal cruelty.”

But while animal protection organisation Humane Society International (HSI) – which campaigns around the world to end the consumption of dog meat – said making the practice illegal in the UK “can’t hurt”, it added any ban would be purely symbolic.

“There is no evidence to suggest that dog meat is being eaten in the UK,” said HSI’s director of international media, Wendy Higgins.