Doja Cat Shares Defiant Message After Facing Criticism Over Her Oscars Performance

Doja Cat has spoken out after her tribute to James Bond at this year’s Oscars wasn’t exactly music to everyone’s ears.
On Sunday night, the Paint The Town Red star took part in a celebration of 007’s legacy alongside her Born Again collaborators Lisa and Raye, which also featured The Substance actor Margaret Qualley showing off her dance skills.
While the Grammy winner is primarily known as a rapper, she opted to sing at the Oscars, covering Shirley Bassey’s classic Bond theme Diamonds Are Forever.
However, some critics suggested that Doja may have bitten off more than she could chew with the song choice.
Posting on Instagram on Monday evening, Doja insisted that she stood by the performance, even if she conceded that it wasn’t note-perfect.
“I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as fuck for me,” she said. “I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself.”
“The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a bitch hit some flats,” the always-unfiltered performer then quipped.
“I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye.”
Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opened the Oscars with an homage to past films set in Oz, while Queen Latifah also took a trip down the yellow brick road of her own when she performed in tribute to Quincy Jones.
