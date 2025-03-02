Dolly Parton's Coleslaw Recipe Has A Perfectly Tangy Twist And I’ll Never Eat It Another Way

Getty/Associated Press

Singer, songwriter, actress and a champion of keeping literature accessible and affordable to children... is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do?

Well, as far as I can tell, no there is not.

This is because, as well as being a star of stage and screen, it appears that Dolly is also a culinary whizz and can make something as simple and well-established as a coleslaw taste just that little bit better using just one ingredient.

Personally? I’d trust her with my life.

Dolly Parton’s secret to a delicious homemade coleslaw

Featured in her 1989(!) book Dollywood Presents Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking, this simple recipe is perfect as a side dish or as part of your summer BBQ setup (I promise it’s not as far away as it feels).

For her recipe, aptly titled: “Dolly Parton’s Cole Slaw”, all you need is:

1 head of cabbage, chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, chopped or grated

1/2 bell pepper, finely chopped

2 teaspoons of sugar

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of mayonnaise

However, the real magic in this recipe actually comes from dill pickles. Dolly recommends either one chopped dill pickle or a tablespoon of pickle relish and a 1/4 cup of sweet pickle juice.

All of this should be mixed together in a bowl and is enough for around 10-12 servings. Keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to serve and you’re good to go.

Health benefits of pickles

Listen, nobody is eating a coleslaw filled with mayonnaise and sugar for the health benefits, but, there are some great vegetables in there and the addition of pickles does offer health benefits.

Healthline explains: “Pickles can boost your intake of antioxidants. The natural antioxidants found in all fruits and vegetables help in the fight against free radicals.

“Free radicals are unstable chemicals that form naturally in the body and are linked to problems such as heart disease and cancer.”