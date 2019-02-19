Dolly Parton has laughed off rumours she’s been having a secret affair with her best female friend.
The country star, who has been married to husband Carl Dean for 53 years, has been the subject of rumours about the nature of her relationship with lifetime best friend Judy Ogle.
In a new interview with The Sun, the Jolene singer addressed the gossip, insisting it is just that - gossip.
“So people say that — because you can’t really have a great relationship with a woman,” she said. “I’m not gay but I have so many gay friends and I accept everybody for who they are.”
She added: “People love to talk, people love to gossip. They’ve said that about Oprah but it’s not true.”
Dolly explained that Judy has been a part of her life ever since they met as kids, and haven’t left each other’s sides since.
She said: “Judy and I have been best friends for 64 years, since we were little kids. Our parents knew each other, we grew up together, we were like sisters, became best friends.
“She was very quiet, I was very outgoing. So we made perfect friends. We went all through school together.
“She went to the army when we graduated because she needed the insurance and she needed to help her family and I was trying to make it. As soon as she got out, she came to Nashville and we’ve been together ever since.”
Dolly was in the UK over the weekend for the opening night of the 9 To 5: The Musical in London’s West End.
The show, which features many of Dolly’s biggest hits, is a musical version of the iconic 80s movie of the same name that starred Dolly alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.
It tells the story of three workmates who are pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss, eventually concocting a plan to turn the tables on him.
9 To 5: The Musical will run at the Savoy Theatre for a limited season until August.