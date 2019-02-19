In a new interview with The Sun , the Jolene singer addressed the gossip, insisting it is just that - gossip.

The country star, who has been married to husband Carl Dean for 53 years, has been the subject of rumours about the nature of her relationship with lifetime best friend Judy Ogle.

Dolly Parton has laughed off rumours she’s been having a secret affair with her best female friend.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Dolly at the London premiere of 9 To 5: The Musical

“So ­people say that — because you can’t really have a great relationship with a woman,” she said. “I’m not gay but I have so many gay friends and I accept everybody for who they are.”

She added: “People love to talk, people love to gossip. They’ve said that about Oprah but it’s not true.”

Dolly explained that Judy has been a part of her life ever since they met as kids, and haven’t left each other’s sides since.

She said: “Judy and I have been best friends for 64 years, since we were little kids. Our ­parents knew each other, we grew up together, we were like ­sisters, became best friends.

“She was very quiet, I was very outgoing. So we made perfect friends. We went all through school together.

“She went to the army when we graduated because she needed the insurance and she needed to help her family and I was trying to make it. As soon as she got out, she came to Nashville and we’ve been together ever since.”