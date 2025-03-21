Dolly Parton Had This 1 Big Rule For Sabrina Carpenter Before Recording Their Duet

Sabrina Carpenter performing at the Grammys in February via Associated Press

As soon as Sabrina Carpenter unveiled her hit single Please Please Please last year, music fans couldn’t help drawing comparisons to legends like ABBA, Electric Light Orchestra and Dolly Parton.

So it felt like a full-circle moment when Sabrina released a new version of the track featuring Dolly’s vocals last month.

However, the country music icon has now revealed that she had a few ground rules for the Espresso singer before she agreed to record their duet.

Speaking to Knox News, Dolly claimed that among the stipulations she had for Sabrina were “I don’t cuss”, “I don’t make fun of Jesus”, “I don’t talk bad about God” and “I don’t say dirty words on camera” (though of that last point the Grammy winner quipped that she’s “known to if I get mad enough”).

Dolly Parton performing in 2023 via Associated Press

As a result, Sabrina and Dolly’s country-fied reimagining of Please Please Please used the original song’s clean lyrics, replacing “I beg you don’t embarrass me, motherfucker” with “I beg you don’t embarrass me like the others”.

Take a listen for yourself below:

Please Please Please was Sabrina’s second of three UK number ones released last year.

After a jam-packed 12 months, the US singer’s 2025 also got off to a flying start, thanks to a re-release of her hit album Short N’ Sweet, kicking off the European leg of her world tour and multiple awards wins.

Last month, Sabrina won two Grammys in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories, which she followed with an additional win at the Brit Awards.

She also opened the Brits ceremony with a medley of songs from Short N’ Sweet, though the performance wasn’t without its controversies, leading to almost a thousand complaints to Ofcom.