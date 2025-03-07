Dolly Parton Shares Beautiful Update Following The Death Of Her Husband Of Almost 60 Years

Dolly Parton via Associated Press

Earlier this week, the country superstar revealed that her husband of almost 60 years had died at the age of 82.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” the Here You Come Again singer said. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

In a follow-up Instagram post shared on Thursday evening, Dolly said: “This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl.

“I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that.”

She signed off the message with a quote from one of her most famous songs: “I will always love you.”

Dolly has also released a new song dedicated to Carl’s memory, titled If You Hadn’t Been There.

“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside the song’s cover art, which depicted herself and Carl in the early years of their relationship.

Dolly and Carl tied the knot in 1966, when she was 20 years old and he was 25.

In his lifetime, Carl ran a successful asphalt paving company in Nashville, and famously preferred to live his life out of the spotlight, only attending a handful of public events with Dolly in their decades of marriage.

However, the Grammy winner was always quick to make it clear that even if her fans didn’t know who her husband was, that was not a reflection of their relationship or marriage.

Take a listen to Dolly Parton’s new composition dedicated to her late husband below: