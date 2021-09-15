This article contains graphic images. Sea mammals are always brutally killed in the Faroe Islands’ annual tradition of the “grind” – but 1,428 of the white-sided dolphins died in this year’s hunt, more than seven times the anticipated number. The chairman of the Faroese Whalers Association, Olavur Sjurdarberg, even admitted to the BBC that too many dolphins were slaughtered on Sunday. He said: “It was a big mistake. When the pod was found, they estimated it to be only 200 dolphins.” Although he did not take part in the hunt, Sjurdarberg said it was only once the killing started that the real size of the pod was revealed. He added: “Somebody should have known better. Most people are in shock about what happened.”

via Associated Press Dead white-sided dolphins lay on a beach after being pulled from the blood-stained water on the island of Eysturoy on Sunday

What is the “grind” hunt? The grind – known as the Grindadrap in Faroese – is when licensed hunters drive the dolphins into a narrow body of water near shore ever year before killing the animals with knives. Their bodies are then distributed to the local population on the Danish territory for consumption. The tradition is certainly graphic, as the sea water turns red and is filled with carcasses, but the hunting of sea mammals, including whales, is a centuries-old tradition. It’s said to be a sustainable method of gathering food while allowing the locals to stay in touch with their culture, although it remains controversial among environmentalists and animal rights groups. Why this year’s hunt was different The local government claims 600 pilot whales are normally caught each year, while white-sided dolphins are usually caught in numbers below 50.

On Sunday night a super-pod of 1428 Atlantic White-Sided Dolphins was driven for many hours and for around 45 km by speed boats and jet-skis into the shallow water at Skálabotnur beach in the Danish Faroe Islands, where every single one of them was killed. https://t.co/uo2fAPhCDq — Sea Shepherd (@seashepherd) September 14, 2021