ICYMI, Dominic Raab Just Became An Unfortunate – Yet Timeless – Meme

Dominic Raab has become the internet's latest meme James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Dominic Raab became the internet’s new favourite meme on Wednesday after he was caught on camera staring at his colleagues.

Yes, in just seven seconds, the deputy prime minister, justice secretary and lord chancellor inspired a flurry of activity on Twitter with people poking fun at his rather unusual facial expression.

At the time, he was standing behind PM Rishi Sunak and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer as they were both chatting.

The three politicians were near the front of the large crowd which had gathered in the Palace of Westminster ahead of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech this week.

But, it looks like Raab was not looking to chat to anyone near him – he was too invested in the conversation happening in front of him, staring intently at Starmer and bizarrely licking his lips.

Neither Starmer nor Sunak seem to notice, though – not that this stopped Twitter.

Me when I see the carrot cake in PCH pic.twitter.com/TaDcgbnqEp — L (@l_ghmn) February 8, 2023

Raab looks like he’s about to eat Starmer https://t.co/IeniAJzfW6 — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) February 8, 2023

Raab looks like he might bite https://t.co/RqPPcL9by8 — Jeanette Marchant (@marcodaisy) February 9, 2023

Raab in the bg 😆 https://t.co/iziiOCUONV — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) February 8, 2023

I wonder, does Raab look at people who work for him the way he looks at Starmer. https://t.co/2QHriVn9F4 — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) February 8, 2023

When you’re mate is talking to the boy she said she wasn’t going to mess about with anymore 👀 https://t.co/mRPTN5Y4n2 — Ailsa Cowen (@ailsawrote1) February 9, 2023

Dominic Raab's eyes 👀 https://t.co/WRtUsc1Tdb — The New European - Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) February 8, 2023

When someone pushes in at the bar #Raab https://t.co/Fho0z8bXaU — Hames (@jameslfc89) February 8, 2023

"I'm having the Leader of the Labour Party for dinner, Clarice" https://t.co/OVberkfZwv — Laura Loves London 🇺🇦 (@LauGoesToLondon) February 8, 2023

This is anyone who uses public transport after hearing Rishi is removing rail from having return tickets. https://t.co/DKgte2WpL5 — June (@MuddaJune) February 9, 2023