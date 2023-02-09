ICYMI, Dominic Raab Just Became An Unfortunate – Yet Timeless – Meme

Dominic Raab became the internet’s new favourite meme on Wednesday after he was caught on camera staring at his colleagues.
Yes, in just seven seconds, the deputy prime minister, justice secretary and lord chancellor inspired a flurry of activity on Twitter with people poking fun at his rather unusual facial expression.
At the time, he was standing behind PM Rishi Sunak and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer as they were both chatting.
The three politicians were near the front of the large crowd which had gathered in the Palace of Westminster ahead of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech this week.
But, it looks like Raab was not looking to chat to anyone near him – he was too invested in the conversation happening in front of him, staring intently at Starmer and bizarrely licking his lips.
Neither Starmer nor Sunak seem to notice, though – not that this stopped Twitter.
Raab has faced criticism for his public appearances before, including the time he said men suffered from misogyny as well as women, winking at Angela Rayner in PMQs and his attempts to sidestep conversations about partygate.
He is facing a series of bullying allegations against him, which he has repeatedly denied. An investigation has since been launched into the top Tory’s behaviour.