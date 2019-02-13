Donald Trump Just Ruined A Meme And People Have Mixed Feelings About It

Here it is.

There’s a tiny chance it was by accident but the evidence points to a deliberate act.

The Gallup Poll just announced that 69% of our great citizens expect their finances to improve next year, a 16 year high. Nice!

Unless you’re familiar with the 69/nice meme this might seem like a fairly innocuous tweet, but let us explain.

A “69” is a sex position, also referred to rather bafflingly in the Karma Sutra as “The Congress of a Crow”.

A popular internet meme requires anyone to respond to a statement containing the number 69 with “nice”.

Hence the 69/nice meme and hence why some people are a bit enraged about Trump’s tweet.