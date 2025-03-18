Donald Trump Addresses Failure To Meet Signature Campaign Pledge

President Donald Trump sits for an interview with "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson" broadcast on March 16, 2025. Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson via YouTube

US President Donald Trump has addressed the failure to meet one of his most significant campaign pledges.

During his 2024 presidential bid, Trump repeatedly pledged to end the war in Ukraine in “24 hours.” Now, nearly two months after his inauguration, the three-year conflict continues to rage.

Advertisement

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump, though, claimed he didn’t mean that campaign promise literally.

“Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that,” Trump told Full Measure. “What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled, and I think I’ll be successful.”

Still, during the buildup to the 2024 presidential race, Trump appeared unequivocal in his assertions that he could bring a prompt closure to the war, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity in March 2023 he could “fix” the conflict as soon as he won the presidential election.

Advertisement

“I would fix that within 24 hours, and if I win, before I get into the office, I will have that war settled,” he added. “One hundred percent sure.”

Since then, he has made similar claims multiple times, including during the ABC News debate with former Vice President Kamala Harris in September.

“If I’m president-elect, I’ll get it done before even becoming president,” Trump said at the time.

During the Full Measure interview, Trump also referred to the 30-day ceasefire proposal the US has made to both Ukraine and Russia. Kyiv has already green-lit the plan, but the Kremlin has yet to confirm its approval.

Advertisement

Asked about what he is prepared to do if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to back the ceasefire, Trump didn’t offer a direct response, noting that it would be “bad news for this world.”

“I think he’s going to agree, I really do,” Trump said of Putin. “I think I know him pretty well, and I think he’s going to agree.”

We just finished interviewing President Trump. He spent the day negotiating over Ukraine and seemed optimistic. Here’s how to watch Sunday: https://t.co/1zR7xf8Vn9 pic.twitter.com/ErIN03uS6R — Full Measure News (@FullMeasureNews) March 14, 2025

Advertisement

Trump told reporters Sunday evening on Air Force One that he would speak to Putin on Tuesday after his envoy Steve Witkoff travelled to Moscow to meet with the Russian president last week.

The Kremlin on Monday also confirmed the planned talks.

Trump added that he believes his administration has a “very good chance” at bringing the war to a close.