Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin Have Agreed To Start Peace Talks To End The Ukraine War

Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin in 2018. via Associated Press

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have agreed to begin peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

In a dramatic development after nearly three years of war, the US president said negotiations to end the conflict would begin “immediately” following a 90-minute phone call with his Russian counterpart.

But the breakthrough came without the involvement of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading to fears that he will be forced to make major concessions in order to bring the war to an end.

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump said: “We each talked about the strengths of our respective nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together.

“But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it.

“We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”

He added: “Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost.”

The apparent breakthrough came hours after Pete Hegseth, America’s new defence secretary, said Ukrainian membership of Nato was off the table in any peace settlement.

In a dramatic break with the previous US policy on the war, he also said it was “unrealistic” to expect Ukraine to return to the borders it had before 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea.

Hegseth also insisted that American troops would not be sent into Ukraine to police any peace deal, which he said should be the responsibility of European nations.

Speaking at a Nato summit in Brussels, he said: “We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine.

“But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective.

“Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering.”

He added: “The United States does not believe that Nato membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.”

However, UK defence secretary John Healey insisted Ukraine must be allowed to join Nato eventually.