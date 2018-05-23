Donald Trump Can’t Block Anyone On Twitter, US Court Rules

President Donald Trump may not block people on Twitter because of the political views they share on social media, a US judge has ruled.

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said in New York on Wednesday that blocking people on Twitter violated their First Amendment rights, ruling that @realDonaldTrump is a presidential, not personal, account.

The case was brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute in a lawsuit against Trump and his communications team.

Trump was engaging in unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination by blocking critics in a “public forum,” the court ruled.

Blocking people on Twitter is a tactic Trump’s administration has employed against at least dozens of people.