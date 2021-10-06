Donald Trump Justifies Capitol Riot, Says Election Was The 'Real Insurrection'

Former US president Donald Trump justified the January 6 mob attack on the US Capitol, calling it a legitimate protest against a rigged election on Wednesday.

In a statement, Trump targeted Congress’ bipartisan select committee investigating the attack, which involved a horde of his supporters storming the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Dozens of police officers were injured in the riot and several people died.

The committee “should come to the conclusion after spending many millions of dollars, that the real insurrection happened on November 3rd, the Presidential Election, not on January 6—which was a day of protesting the Fake Election results,” Trump said in his statement.