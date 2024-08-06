Donald Trump Claims Tim Walz Will 'Unleash HELL ON EARTH'

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump via Associated Press

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had an apocalyptic response to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (Democrat) as her vice presidential running mate on Tuesday.

In an email to his supporters, Trump claimed that Walz, an amiable Midwesterner with a record as governor that progressives love, said he would be “even worse” for the country than Harris.

“HE’S THAT BAD,” Trump’s email read.

“He’ll unleash HELL ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable,” the former president added of Walz.

Walz, a former public school teacher and veteran of the US Army National Guard, pushed through several progressive priorities in Minnesota, including a Medicaid buy-in, paid family and medical leave, a phase-out of fossil fuels, and free school lunches for all.

He previously represented the state as a member of the US House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019, where he was known by colleagues as a centrist Democrat.

“To characterise him as left is so unreal,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat, California) said Tuesday on MSNBC. “He’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland of America Democrat.”

But Republicans were breathing a sigh of relief on Tuesday that Harris didn’t go with a more moderate Democrat like Pennsylvania Governir Josh Shapiro. The case for Shapiro mostly hinged on bolstering Democrats’ odds of winning his critical battleground state and its 19 electoral votes.

“Harris Feels the Bern and picks Walz. Thank you, Kamala!” Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina) wrote in a social media post, referring to Senator Bernie Sanders’ (Independent, Vermont) and other progressives’ support for Walz.

“Tim Walz? What a relief,” added former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Republicans were likely going to criticise any choice Harris made, of course. And Walz could still help Democrats win over rural and more conservative voters in Pennsylvania and other Midwestern states like Wisconsin and Michigan.