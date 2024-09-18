Donald Trump Concedes Biden And Harris Were Nice To Him In Most Trumpian Way

Donald Trump said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were “nice” when they checked up on him after an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf course on Sunday. (Watch the videos below.)
But the Republican nominee abruptly pivoted to campaigning and criticising the two. He also also mispronounced Harris’ name again, saying Ka-ma-la while referring to his election opponent by first name only.
Speaking at a town hall in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, Trump recounted cordial, concerned calls from Biden on Monday and from Harris earlier that day.
“It was very nice and we appreciate that,” the former president said. “But we have to take back our country and we have to win. We’re going to win. And we’re going to make America great again.”
The Republican nominee later seemed to hint that Biden and Harris’ kindness made it harder to attack them.
“He was so nice to me yesterday,” Trump said. “In one way I sort of wish the call wasn’t made, because I do feel he’s so so nice.”
“And the same with Kamala today. She could not have been nicer,” Trump added. “But the fact is we have to have people that are respected by the opponent.”
Harris revealed that in her phone call she also told Trump, as she has said publicly, that there was “no place for political violence in this country.”
Trump has been blaming Harris, Biden and other Democrats for the attempts on his life because they say the former president, who fraudulently tried to overturn a fair election and inspired a coup attempt, is a “threat to democracy.”