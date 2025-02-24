Donald Trump Condemned As US Votes Against UN Resolution Condemning Russia Over Ukraine War

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. via Associated Press

Donald Trump has been condemned after the US voted against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The move also exposed deep splits between the White House and the UK, which backed the resolution on the third anniversary’s of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Advertisement

The resolution re-affirmed the UN’s “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

It still passed by 93 votes to 18, with America joining the likes of Russia, North Korea and Belarus in opposing it.

In the Commons, foreign secretary David Lammy said: “We are proud to have co-sponsored the general assembly resolution proposed by Ukraine in support of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter.”

Advertisement

Posting on X, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “The US just voted alongside Russia, Belarus and North Korea against a UN resolution to support Ukraine.

“This is a wake-up call for all those cheerleading Trump in our country.”

Trump was also criticised by American politicians. Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic senator from Maryland, said: “This is a betrayal of the Ukrainian people, our allies, our interests and those who aspire for freedom.”

The vote took place just three days before Keir Starmer is due to hold talks with Trump in the White House - the first face-to-face meeting between the pair since the president’s inauguration a month ago.

Advertisement

Speaking on Monday as he held talks with French president Emmanuel Macron in the White House, Trump warned that failure to agree a peace deal in Ukraine could lead to World War Three.

He said: “On a humanitarian basis, we have to get this very, very bloody, savage problem solved.

“I will say this also: it could lead to World War Three if it’s not solved. There’ll be a point at which it’s not going to stop at those two countries. Already there’s such involvement from other countries. It could really lead to a very big war, World War Three, and we’re not going to let that happen either,” he said.

In a further sign of the splits between the US and UK on Ukraine, Lammy also launched a furious attack on Vladimir Putin in the Commons, describing him as “a KGB agent who operates by deception”.

Advertisement

He added: “Today, let us look at the Kremlin’s recent record – the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, betrayed; the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, betrayed; the Nato-Russia Founding Act of 1997, betrayed; the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015, betrayed.

“This is foreign policy by lies, and we must respond by being true to ourselves and provide the support Ukraine needs to stay strong because that it what is needed to secure a lasting peace and to shape our collective security so that Putin never invades again.”

His comments are in stark contrast to Donald Trump, who has previously described Putin as “savvy” and a “genius”.