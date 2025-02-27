Donald Trump Denies Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Dictator' Days After Calling Him A 'Dictator'

President Donald Trump waits to greet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP) via Associated Press

The US president stunned reporters with the bare-faced lie as he sat alongside Keir Starmer in the White House.

Trump attacked Zelenskyy in a tirade on his Truth Social account last week.

He said: “He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

But asked by a reporter in the Oval Office if he still thinks Zelenskyy is a dictator, Trump replied: “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question.”

His comments came ahead of talks with Starmer, who wants Trump to agree to provide US military “backup” for any peace deal in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on his way to Washington, the PM said: “The reason I say the backstop is so important is that the security guarantee has to be sufficient to deter Putin from coming again.

“Because my concern is if there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him the opportunity to wait and to come again because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious, I think, for all to see.”

