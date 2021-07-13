Donald Trump attempted to rewrite history over the weekend, falsely claiming in a Fox News interview that his supporters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6 were “peaceful people” and “great people.”

But conservative lawyer George Conway – a longtime critic of Trump and the husband of ex-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway – said not everything the former president said was a lie.

“He actually is uttering one fundamental truth,” Conway said on CNN on Monday. “Which is how he feels about January 6.”

Trump’s praise of the attackers was right in line with what he said when he told the rioters “We love you” in a message recorded as the assault unfolded.

“As Mitch McConnell said in his floor speech on Feb. 13th, Trump loved this,” Conway said. “He loved what happened on Jan. 6th because it was all about him. These people were fighting for him – and fighting against democracy and against free elections, to be sure – but they were fighting for him, and that’s what he cares about.”