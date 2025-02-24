Donald Trump Has Changed The Global Situation 'For The Better', Says No10

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office. via Associated Press

Donald Trump has changed the global situation “for the better”, according to No.10.

Keir Starmer’s official spokesman made the comments as the prime minister prepares for his first face-to-face talks with the president in Washington on Thursday.

Trump has faced widespread criticism over his approach to foreign affairs since being re-elected.

Trump has been accused of excluding Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy - who he described as a “dictator” - from peace talks to end the country’s war with Russia.

He has insisted that US troops will play no part in maintaining any ceasefire agreement, while his defence secretary Pete Hegseth has ruled out the prosepct of Ukraine joining Nato.

Trump has also accused the UK and France of doing nothing to end the war, which began exactly three years ago when Russia invaded its neighbour.

Speaking to world leaders earlier today, Starmer said: “President Trump has changed the global conversation over the last few weeks. And it has created an opportunity. Now, we must get the fundamentals right.”

Asked if the PM believes Trump has changed the international situation for the better, his spokesman said: “Absolutely for the better. He’s brought about these talks that could bring a lasting peace for Ukraine, which is what we all want to see.

“We all want to see a lasting peace and we support President Trump’s US-led efforts to create a lasting peace and he looks forward to discussing with President Trump later in the week how we reach that durable peace in Ukraine.”

He added: “We all want to see an end to this war and President Trump is right that European nations must now take greater responsibility for our security.”

The comments are in stark contrast to those of German chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz, who has accused Trump being “largely indifferent to the fate of Europe”.

Merz, whose CDU party gained the most support in yesterday’s German election, said: “My absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA.

“I never thought I would have to say something like this on a television programme. But after Donald Trump’s statements last week at the latest, it is clear that the Americans, at least this part of the Americans, this administration, are largely indifferent to the fate of Europe.”