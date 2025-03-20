Donald Trump Hints At Barron Trump's Future Career – And It May Surprise You

Donald Trump and Barron Trump Fox News/Getty

US President Donald Trump suggested in an interview aired on Wednesday that Barron Trump may not follow in his footsteps. (Watch the video below.)

Asked by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham if his youngest son’s aptitude was in politics or business, the president replied: “Maybe technology.”

The elder Trump relayed a confusing anecdote about Barron’s computer acumen that didn’t quite land, but clearly he was impressed.

“How’d you do that?” Trump said he asked Barron. “None of your business, Dad” was his reply, according to the president.

“He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology,” Trump said.

Earlier in the second part of her White House interview with Trump, Ingraham noted that the scion was to turn 19 on Thursday and asked the president about his future.

Trump said Barron, a freshman in NYU’s Stern School of Business, still may wind up in business. “Barron’s a very smart guy,” he said.

The New York Post reported in January that the teen heir was in the process of launching a real estate company with partners.

He’s also been praised by his mother, first lady Melania Trump, for his campaign savvy in reaching young male voters to help his dad to victory over Kamala Harris in the election.