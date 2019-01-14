Donald Trump Says Claims He Worked For Russia Are 'A Big Fat Hoax'

There’s one thing that US President Donald Trump wants you to know today, and it’s that he definitely “never worked for Russia”, amid reports the FBI is quietly investigating claims he worked for Moscow.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn on Monday, and working hard to to be heard over the whirring of a nearby helicopter, he denied any claims of influence held over him by the Kremlin as a “big, fat hoax”.

“I never worked for Russia, and you know that answer better than anybody. I never worked for Russia,” he declared before heading to New Orleans for an agriculture event.