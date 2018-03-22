Donald Trump’s lead lawyer for the federal special counsel probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election resigned on Thursday.

John Dowd stepped down after concluding Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice, according to a source quoted in the New York Times.

“I love the president and wish him well,” Dowd said in an email to Reuters, without giving a reason for stepping down.

Dowd has been the lead lawyer since last summer, when longtime Trump personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz stepped down, but the latest shakeup to the legal team has been rumoured for several days.