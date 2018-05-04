Donald Trump has claimed a London hospital “is like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds”.

Speaking at a National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting, the president promised to protect US gun rights, telling the Dallas conference they were currently “under siege”.

Comparing the US to the UK, he said a top hospital in the capital was like a “military warzone hospital” despite “unbelievable tough gun laws”.

“I recently read a story that in London, which has unbelievably tough gun laws, a once very prestigious hospital right in the middle is like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds,” Trump said on Friday.

“They don’t have guns. They have knives and instead there’s blood all over the floors of this hospital.”

Pretending to stab someone, the 71-year-old continued: “They say it’s as bad as a military warzone hospital. Knives, knives, knives, knives.”

“London hasn’t been used to that. They’re getting used to it. It’s pretty tough.”

Trump is set to make a controversial “working visit” to the UK on July 13, despite the threat of mass protests. Reports suggest he will meet with the Queen during the trip.