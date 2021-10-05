Trump Unveils The Name For His New Political Group And Twitter Can't Stop Howling

Donald Trump announced a new political committee on Monday ― and his critics couldn’t get over the name: “Make America Great Again, Again.”

The awkward moniker has been used before by Trump’s allies, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who tested it out at the Republican National Convention in 2020 to similar confusion on social media at the time.

Super political action committees, also known as Super PACs, are independent expenditure-only platforms which can accept unlimited amounts of money for political activity.

They are not supposed to not coordinate with official party campaigns, so Super PACS usually spend money on negative campaigning.

In this case, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said Trump’s rebrand was a way to get around longtime Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, who was exiled from the former president’s orbit after being accused of sexual misconduct last week.

However, he remains in charge of the current PAC, “Make America Great Again Action.”

“Trump folks had no way to legally replace Lewandowski, one of two board members of the first super PAC, unless he stepped down, so they’re now forming a new group,” she wrote on Twitter.

But the former president’s critics couldn’t get over the lack of originality in the name: