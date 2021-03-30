Donald Trump Has A New Website But There Are Quite A Few Things Missing From It

Donald Trump has a new website highlighting just how brilliant he was at being president.

Called 45office.com, its glowing “About” section has condensed what appears at first glance to be the best presidency in the history of presidencies into just 850 words of achievements in the face of overwhelming adversity.

But, as anyone with a functioning memory spanning four years or more will be able to spot, it omits quite a lot of what actually happened.

The election

According to the website, Trump “launched the most extraordinary political movement in history” and “achieved a decisive victory, winning states no Republican presidential candidate had won in decades”.

While this may be true of the 2016 presidential election, there is no mention of his defeat by Joe Biden four years later, which made him the first president since George H W Bush to lose a re-election bid.

The environment

The website, without any hint of irony, includes the following two sentences:

“President Trump boldly unleashed American energy, and our Nation soon became the world’s number one producer of oil and national gas in the world.”

And:

“Under President Trump, America led the world in reducing carbon emissions.”

Carbon emissions actually increased during Trump’s first three years in office. In his final year they dropped slightly – but still remained at a level higher than when he started, according to data from his own government.

That’s before we consider the damaging effects of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords, rolling back countless restrictions meant to protect the environment, and his annoyingly frequent assertion that coal is “clean”.