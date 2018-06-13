Donald Trump’s decision to hold a face-to-face meeting with Kim Jong-Un with no official note-takers is already proving problematic, after North Korean media reported a different version of events to the one relayed by the US President.

According to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, Trump “expressed his intention” to lift sanctions against the isolated country, as a response to Kim’s promise to “denuclearise the Korean peninsula”.

But Trump had said in a news conference on Tuesday that although he would like to lift sanctions, they would remain in place until “nukes are no longer a factor”.

The subtle difference in phrasing reveals two quite different positions, and could cause friction between the two notoriously unpredictable leaders, particularly as no other officials were present in the room for the 48-minute meeting, apart from translators.

Trump, when asked about this during a press conference afterwards, said: “I don’t need to verify, as I have one of the great memories of all time.”