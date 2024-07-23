Surprise! Donald Trump Previously Donated Money To Kamala Harris

LOADING ERROR LOADING

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s campaign has already begun bashing Vice President Kamala Harris, now that she’s on track to become the Democratic presidential nominee. But before Trump starts getting predictably ugly in his attacks on her, remember one thing: He previously donated thousands of dollars to Harris when she ran for another office.

Trump gave a total of $6,000 (£4,640) to Harris’ campaign for California attorney general. He gave her money twice, once in 2011 and another time in 2013.

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democrat, Florida) on Sunday flagged one of Trump’s previous checks to Harris, made out for $5,000 (£3,870).

“Was a wise investment,” Moskowitz wrote on social media.

Was a wise investment pic.twitter.com/S7C18nDFzA — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 21, 2024

It wasn’t just Trump who gave to Harris; his daughter Ivanka also donated to Harris’ attorney general campaign. Ivanka Trump gave her $2,000 (£1,500) in 2014.

In 2015, Harris donated all of that money to a nonprofit that advocates for civil and human rights for Central Americans. That was the year after she won reelection as attorney general and was looking into a run for US Senate.

