Trump Makes Queen's Funeral All About Him And Says He Would Have Had Better Seat Than Biden

Donald Trump claimed on Monday that President Joe Biden’s seating in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral reflected a lack of respect for him ― and that Trump would have secured a better spot “if I were president.”

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump, who wasn’t invited to the Queen’s funeral, wrote on his social media platform with an image of Biden being seated.

“No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there — and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”

Joe Biden and Jill Biden at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. WPA Pool via Getty Images

In reality, the Bidens’ tardy arrival and royal funeral seating protocol were likely factors in their placement, according to reports.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived late to London’s Westminster Abbey after their armoured vehicle ― for which they received an exemption while other world leaders took the bus ― got stuck in traffic, according to Time magazine.

The Bidens sat next to the president of Switzerland, ahead the prime minister of the Czech Republic and behind the president of Poland, Newsweek noted.

In addition, “Commonwealth realms and their leaders take precedence” in terms of seating, Sky News noted.

Trump, nevertheless, prattled on: “In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!”

Joe Biden takes his seat several minutes late at Westminster Abbey. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Trump and the four other living former US presidents have been invited to a memorial for Elizabeth in Washington on Wednesday.