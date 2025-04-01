Donald Trump Reacts To Hypothetical Matchup Against Barack Obama In 2028

US President Barack Obama shake hands with President-elect Donald Trump during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 Pool via Getty Images

President Donald Trump said bring it on Monday when asked about a hypothetical race against Barack Obama in 2028. (Watch the video below.)

While the 22nd amendment would prevent them both from seeking a third term as president, Fox News’ Peter Doocy brought up the possibility at the White House.

“If you were allowed for some reason to run for a third term, is there a thought that the Democrats could try to run Barack Obama against you?”

“I’d love that,” Trump said. “Boy, I’d love that. That would be a good one. I’d like that.”

Trump has been floating the idea of somehow circumventing the constitutional limit, which was ratified in 1951. On Sunday he told NBC he’s “not joking” about an effort to prolong his presidency. He later said on Air Force One that “in a way” he’d be seeking a fourth term, regurgitating his monstrous lie about the 2020 election being rigged.

Trump’s persistent visits to the topic prompted #Obama2028″ to trend on X, formerly Twitter, Newsweek reported.

“People are asking me to run and there’s a whole story about running for a third term,” he continued in his answer to Doocy. “I don’t know, I never looked into it. They do say there’s a way you can do it.”

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has suggested he is part of the effort to possibly extend the president’s time in the White House.

“We’re working on it,” Bannon said last month. “I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is.”

