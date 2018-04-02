Yuri Gripas / Reuters Donald Trump gestures to the media after arriving back in Maryland with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron; the US President has said there will be no Dreamers deal

Donald Trump has said that there will be no deal to legalise the status of young adult immigrants called Dreamers and claims the US-Mexico border is becoming more dangerous. After tweeting a “Happy Easter” message, the US President wrote: “Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. ″‘Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!” he wrote, adding a threat to kill the North American Free Trade Agreement which is being renegotiated with Mexico and Canada.”

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is a program created in 2012 under former President Barack Obama that Trump sought to rescind last autumn. Designed for people brought to the US as children by parents who were undocumented immigrants, the program shielded them from deportation and gave them work permits. Trump had said he was open to a deal with congressional Democrats who want to protect DACA in exchange for funding to build a US-Mexico border wall, a campaign trail promise. He insisted during his 2016 White House run that Mexico would pay for the wall, something the Mexican government has repeatedly rejected. Mexico’s presidential front-runner, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, launched his campaign close to the border on Sunday demanding respect for Mexicans and signaling he may take a harder line toward Trump if he wins the July 1 election. “Mexico and its people will not be the piñata of any foreign government,” Lopez Obrador said in a speech in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, which borders El Paso, Texas. “It’s not with walls or use of force that you resolve social problems.”

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters Mexico’s presidential front-runner, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has signaling he may take a harder line toward Trump if he wins