Donald Trump Serves Food And Cooks Fries At A McDonald's In Campaign Photo-Op

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump stands at the drive-thru window during a campaign stop at a McDonald's, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa. via Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump served food in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s drive-thru on Sunday after he claimed, without evidence, that Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at the fast-food restaurant while she was in college.

“It was a big part of her resume that she worked at McDonald’s — how tough a job it was,” Trump said at a McDonald’s in Feasterville, a suburb of Philadelphia, according to NBC News. “She … made the french fries, and she talked about the heat: ‘It was so tough.’ She’s never worked at McDonald’s.”

Trump at McDonald’s being shown how French fries are made pic.twitter.com/neD4qa74MB — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2024

Along with serving food, Trump also dropped a few batches of french fries in the deep fryer, all while wearing a McDonald’s apron, NBC News noted. The campaign photo-op is just the latest attempt from Trump to undermine Harris, who has said that she worked at the fast-food chain when she was younger.

Harris’ campaign told several publications that she worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, while she was a college student at Howard University during the summer of 1983.

In response to Trump’s claim that Harris never worked at McDonald’s, Ian Sams, a spokesperson for Harris, told NBC News, “When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie. He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”

According to The New York Times, Harris first brought up her job at McDonald’s when she ran for president in 2019. That same year, she visited a McDonald’s in Las Vegas and protested with its workers for a $15 (£11.51) minimum wage.