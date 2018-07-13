Donald Trump has slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan for doing a “bad job” on terrorism and an even worse job running the capital.

“I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism,” Trump said of Khan in an interview with the Sun newspaper where he also suggested Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans would “kill” the US-UK trade deal.

He added: “I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that being brought in.”

In the interview Trump also hailed “talented” Boris Johnson as a future prime minister despite his resignation as foreign secretary earlier this week.

Trump appeared to hold Khan personally responsible for immigration in Europe, saying: “I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I look at cities in Europe, and I can be specific if you’d like. You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job.”