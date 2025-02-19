Donald Trump Forgoes Diplomatic Niceties In Strongest Attack On Ukraine Yet

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. via Associated Press

Donald Trump has just blamed Ukraine for the war on its territory – even though it was Vladimir Putin who invaded and continues to bombard the land.

The US president sent his own diplomats to start early peace negotiations with Russia in the neutral territory of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, but failed to invite either Ukraine or any European representatives.

It’s the latest sign that the new White House has dropped Joe Biden’s pro-Ukraine stance and is now out of step with the rest of the west.

After the early talks concluded on Tuesday, Trump was asked by the BBC if the US president had a message for Ukrainians who might feel “betrayed” by not having a seat at the Saudi Arabia talks.

He replied: “I hear they’re [Ukraine] upset about not having a seat.

“Well they’ve had a seat for three years and a long time before that. This could have been settled very easily.”

“It’s a war that never would have happened if I were president,” he claimed.

Apparently addressing Kyiv, Trump said: “You should have never started it. You could have made a deal. I could have made a deal for Ukraine.

“That would have given them almost all of the land, everything, almost all of the land - and no people would have killed, and no city would have been demolished.”

The president also said he has the “power to end this war”, and that Russia “want to stop the savage barbarianism”.

He notably did not say that it was Moscow who launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine in a land grab three years ago.

The president also took aim at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have martial law,” Trump claimed.

He also falsely alleged Zelenskyy’s approval rating was “at 4%” – the president’s popularity has declined over the course the war, but it was still above 50% late last year – which is higher than Trump’s.

The US president also said: “You know, they want a seat at the table, wouldn’t the people of Ukraine have to have a say, like it’s been a lot of times since we’ve had an election?”

The Republican did not mention how Putin has been in power consistently since 2000 and has held multiple sham elections.

He continued: “A half-baked negotiator could have settled this years ago without, I think, the loss of much land... and without the loss of any lives... and without the loss of cities that are just laying on their side.”

And, potentially sensitive to allegations that he is parroting lines straight from the Kremlin, Trump said: “That’s not a Russia thing; that’s something that’s coming from me.”

Zelenskyy has made it clear Ukraine will not accept any peace deal negotiated without them.

Russian representatives said after the peace talks they would not want any peacekeeping forces from Nato countries in Ukraine under any deal, pouring cold water on Keir Starmer’s suggestion to do just that earlier this week.

Trump said he would be “all for it” if European countries wanted to send troops to Ukraine, but the US would not follow suit because “we’re very far away”.