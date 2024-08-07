Donald Trump Teases 'Major Interview' With Elon Musk

Donald Trump and Elon Musk AP

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will sit for a “MAJOR INTERVIEW” with billionaire Elon Musk next week as the race for the White House heats up.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social platform, hours after Vice President Kamala Harris revealed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her running mate.

Advertisement

“ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!” Trump wrote.

Last month, Musk, who has endorsed Trump for the presidency, dismissed reports saying he planned to give $45 million a month to a pro-Trump super PAC, calling them “ridiculous.”

“I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in late July. “Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom.”

Musk was also reportedly one of those who privately pressed Trump to select Senator JD Vance (Republican, Ohio) as his running mate.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Trump claimed he had an apparent change of heart on electric vehicles because of Musk. Musk is the CEO of Tesla, one of the biggest EV companies in the world.

Advertisement

Trump has in the past blasted President Joe Biden’s EV push, saying it would be a “bloodbath” for US companies.