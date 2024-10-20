Donald Trump Tells Supporters To Get Their 'Fat Pig' Husbands Off The Couch To Vote

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump Win McNamee via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump urged his supporters Friday night to vote early in the November election by telling them to get their “fat pig” husbands off the couch.

The Republican nominee was speaking at a rally in Detroit, Michigan, where early voting was set to begin the following day.

“Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote. Go tomorrow, it’s just starting, go and vote,” he said. “Make sure you vote and bring all our friends that want to vote for us.”

“Tell them, ‘Jill, get your fat husband off the couch, get that fat pig off the couch,’” he went on. ”‘Tell him to go and vote for Trump, he’s going to save our country.’”

“Get him up, Jill, slap him around, get him up!” he added.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, photographed onstage at one of his rallies on October 18, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Win McNamee via Getty Images

He’s made a few other noteworthy comments during his events in Detroit, the biggest city in a crucial swing state.

The Republican nominee was criticised last week for making insulting remarks about the city while delivering a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

“Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” he said of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

Harris responded to Trump’s remarks and lambasted him for trashing “another great American city.”

She said his speech at the Detroit Economic Club is “just a further piece of evidence on a very long list of why he is unfit to be president of the United States,” The Associated Press reported.