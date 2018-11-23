'I Made A Tremendous Difference': Donald Trump Thanked Himself On Thanksgiving

Ah, Thanksgiving - typically a holiday where Americans spend time with their loved ones, eating and reflecting on all the things they’re grateful for.
For Donald Trump, the day was an opportunity to congratulate and thank none other than himself for “making a tremendous difference” as US President.
It was business as usual for the commander-in-chief, who famously enjoys basking in his own glory, as he listed some of this aims and aired grievances in a call to troops.
Asked by reporters what he was grateful for, he said his “great family” as well as himself.
“I made a tremendous difference in this country,” he said.
“This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office and you wouldn’t believe it and when you see it, we’ve gotten so much stronger people don’t even believe it.”
In his call, made from his Mar-A-Lago mansion, he made sure to point out that “nobody’s done more for the military than me”, less than two weeks after cancelling a visit to the American cemetery and World War One memorial during a visit to Paris for the Armistice commemoration.
“I hope that you’ll take solace in knowing that all of the American families you hold so close to your heart are all doing well.”
He later told a US Coast Guard Commander: “The nation’s doing well economically, better than anybody in the world,” he said.
He also threatened to close the US border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines its neighbour has lost “control” on its side.
“You really are our heroes,” he said as club waiters set up Thanksgiving dinner tables on the outdoor terrace behind him.
“You probably see over the news what’s happening on our southern border,” Trump told one Air Force brigadier general stationed at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, adding: “I don’t have to even ask you. I know what you want to do, you want to make sure that you know who we’re letting in.”
The president also continued to rail against the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which he said has become “a big thorn in our side”.
“It’s a terrible thing,” he said, when judges “tell you how to protect your border”.
He added: “It’s a disgrace.”
Happy Trumpsgiving, we guess.