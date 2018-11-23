'I Made A Tremendous Difference': Donald Trump Thanked Himself On Thanksgiving

Ah, Thanksgiving - typically a holiday where Americans spend time with their loved ones, eating and reflecting on all the things they’re grateful for.

For Donald Trump, the day was an opportunity to congratulate and thank none other than himself for “making a tremendous difference” as US President.

It was business as usual for the commander-in-chief, who famously enjoys basking in his own glory, as he listed some of this aims and aired grievances in a call to troops.

Asked by reporters what he was grateful for, he said his “great family” as well as himself.

“I made a tremendous difference in this country,” he said.