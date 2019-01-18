Donald Trump To Meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un Next Month In Second Summit

US President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month, the White House has confirmed.

The announcement followed a meeting between Pyongyang’s top nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol, a hardline former spy chief.

The meeting marks a sign of movement in denuclearization efforts that have stalled since a landmark meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader in Singapore last year.

Sarah Sanders, White House spokeswoman, said: “President Donald J. Trump met with Kim Yong Chol for an hour and half, to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February.