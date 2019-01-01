New year, same old Donald Trump.

The US President marked the beginning of 2019 the only way he knows how – in a series of bizarre tweets.

Trump began the night with a short video clip in which he appeared to lightly guilt-trip Americans who were out celebrating.

“While I’m at the White House working, you’re out there partying tonight. But I don’t blame you,” he said in the tweet.

“Enjoy yourselves. We’re going to have a great year. Have a really, really happy new year.”