The campaign to get Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ to the UK number one spot during Donald Trump’s upcoming visit is beginning to gather steam.
A Facebook page was created back in January, when talk first began of Trump’s upcoming visit, suggesting that should the current POTUS make a trip to the UK in the future, one way of protesting could be through getting ‘American Idiot’ to the top of the charts.
Last week, it was confirmed that Trump would be arriving in the UK on Friday 13 July, following the NATA summit in Belgium, with organisers of the campaign now sharing a plan of action on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Those who want to get involved are urged to both download and stream Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ - originally written as a protest song during the Bush regime in 2004 - between the dates of Friday 6 and Thursday 12 July.
At the time of writing, the group’s Facebook page has more than 13,000 likes, with shares of the page at over 11,000.
Organisers said on Sunday (29 April): “We are amazed with the responses to this idea, thank you so much...and thanks to those who think this is a daft idea too, you’re right...it is a daft idea but we love it and look forward to potentially wasting a £1 in trying.”
Ironically, Trump has previously revealed himself as a fan of ‘American Idiot’, tweeting way back in 2010 that he and wife Melania had enjoyed a night at the Broadway adaptation of Green Day’s album.
In recent years, there have been countless campaigns to get various tracks to the top of the UK singles chart, but the most famous was in 2009, when Rage Against The Machine beat Joe McElderry in the race for the Christmas number one.
A campaign had been set up for the rock group’s track, ‘Killing In The Name Of’ to get to the top spot, in a protest against Simon Cowell, whose ‘X Factor’ acts had been dominating the charts.
Find out more about the campaign here.