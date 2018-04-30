The campaign to get Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ to the UK number one spot during Donald Trump’s upcoming visit is beginning to gather steam.

A Facebook page was created back in January, when talk first began of Trump’s upcoming visit, suggesting that should the current POTUS make a trip to the UK in the future, one way of protesting could be through getting ‘American Idiot’ to the top of the charts.

Last week, it was confirmed that Trump would be arriving in the UK on Friday 13 July, following the NATA summit in Belgium, with organisers of the campaign now sharing a plan of action on their Facebook and Instagram pages.