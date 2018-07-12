Donald Trump appears to be unfazed by three days of planned protests against his presidency, claiming the people of Britain “like me a lot”.

Speaking at a tense Nato summit between world leaders, the US President told reporters during a surprise press conference: “They like me a lot in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration.” He added: “I think that’s why Brexit happened.”

But ahead of Trump landing in the UK this lunchtime, at least one video on social media began circulating that suggested he might be slightly off the mark.

Miguel Santana da Silva was lucky enough to catch what appeared to be the presidential motorcade – minus Trump, who was still in Brussels – as it passed through Camden on Thursday morning.

Set to the ominous tones of The Imperial March from Star Wars, Da Silva made his feelings about Trump quite clear to whoever was driving, though he was careful to point out it his protest wasn’t directed at the accompanying police officers.

Another bystander, David Thair, posted a video of the same vehicles passing through Camden Road, and said: “Did… did my bus just get held for Trump’s convy? Couldn’t believe how many vehicles there were.”